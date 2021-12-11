It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
