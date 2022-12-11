Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.