Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.