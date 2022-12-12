It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
