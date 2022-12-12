 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

