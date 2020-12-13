 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News