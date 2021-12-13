Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect periods o…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Rain is ex…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wit…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 11-degree low is forecaste…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 20 degrees i…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Fall…