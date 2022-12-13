Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
