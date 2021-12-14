 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

