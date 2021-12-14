The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
