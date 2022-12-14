 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News