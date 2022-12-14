Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
