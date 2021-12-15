 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News