Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

