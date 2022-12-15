Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
