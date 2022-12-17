Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

