Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 10 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

