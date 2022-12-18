It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
