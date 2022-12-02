Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Friday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.