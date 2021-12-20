It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
