It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Windy...thunderstorms likely during the evening, with occasional showers overnight. Storms could contain…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 11-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 23 degrees is today's…
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempera…