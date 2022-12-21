It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
