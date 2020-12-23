Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.