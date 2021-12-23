Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.