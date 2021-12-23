Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 23 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempera…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Today's weather fo…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. Today's forecasted low…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.