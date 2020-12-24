 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -9.98. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 AM CST. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

