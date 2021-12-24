 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

