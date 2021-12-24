The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 23 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. A 7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's forec…
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.