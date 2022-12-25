Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

