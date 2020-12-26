It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22.42. A 13-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Mo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 6.14. A 8-degree l…
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -9.98. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.33. We'll see a…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.99. We'll see a low tem…