Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

