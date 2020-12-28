It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.43. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.99. Today's for…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 6.14. A 8-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22.42. A 13-degree low is …
Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -9.98. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 16.33. We'll see a…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Mo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.99. We'll see a low tem…