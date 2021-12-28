Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.