Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 14.45. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Local Weather

