Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. 1 degree is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.