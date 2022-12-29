Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good da…
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6. -8 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless da…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We will se…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5. A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Chip…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly cloudy. Low -1F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, wit…