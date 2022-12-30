 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News