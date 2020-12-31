 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 18.39. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

