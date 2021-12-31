It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Snow likely. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperat…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 15F. Winds light and v…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. 1 degree is today's l…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 4F. W winds shifting to SE…