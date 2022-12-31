It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
