Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.