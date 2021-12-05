Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main content
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Local Weather

