Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
