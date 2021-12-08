 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 19 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

