It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
