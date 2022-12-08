Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.