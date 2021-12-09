Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.