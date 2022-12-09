Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will s…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It …
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a goo…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 d…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. The Chippe…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 10-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…