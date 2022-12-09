Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.