It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.17. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.76. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.49. We'll see a low temp…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Tod…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady light snow later. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds overnight. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 8.62. Today's forecasted l…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. I…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.67. 21 degrees is…