 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 19.17. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News