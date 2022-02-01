Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.