Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

