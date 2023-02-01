It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.