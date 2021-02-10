 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -7.71. -16 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

