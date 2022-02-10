Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 26-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.