It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -10.41. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
