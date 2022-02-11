Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.