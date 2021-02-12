 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.68. Today's forecasted low temperature is -13 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Local Weather

