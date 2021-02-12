It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.68. Today's forecasted low temperature is -13 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
