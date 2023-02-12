Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.